BioWorld - Saturday, February 17, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Philips hit with US recall for Brightview SPECT systems

Feb. 16, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA reported Feb. 15 that Philips USA, a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV, recalled three models of the Brightview line of single photon emission CT (SPECT) systems due to an incident in which the system detector fell.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA