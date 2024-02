Med-tech deals 4Q24

Med-tech deals soar to record high in 2023, digital health still dominates

Despite a slowdown in the fourth quarter (Q4), med-tech deals concluded the year with the highest deal-value total in BioWorld MedTech’s records. In 2023, a total of $10.63 billion was raised from deals, a 33% increase over the $7.99 billion deal total in 2022. Meanwhile, annual M&A value dropped 58%, from $153.09 billion in 2022 to $64.8 billion in 2023.