BioWorld Drug Developers Index (BDDI)

Rare disorders pay off for Blueprint, Acadia, amid BDDI’s overall decline in 2023

In 2023, the BioWorld Drug Developers Index (BDDI) concluded the year down 11.35%. Although its performance trailed behind the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (up 3.74%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 13.7%), BDDI nonetheless made a recovery from the end of October when it was down 31.4%. Notably, the top two performers on BDDI in 2023 had stock rises attributed to approvals in rare disorders. In 2022, the index concluded the year down 20.13%, and in 2021 BDDI was up 7.06% at year-end.