Aduhelm kaput in Alzheimer’s, Biogen leans into Leqembi

Biogen Inc.’s problematic trip with Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) at last came to an end as the company, probably surprising few on Wall Street, said it’s quitting sales and development of the amyloid-beta directed antibody. The drug won accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA in July 2021. The phase III Envision study with Aduhelm will be stopped, and Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen chalked a one-time charge of about $60 million related to close-out costs for the program in the fourth quarter of 2023. AD efforts have turned toward Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), also an amyloid-beta directed antibody.