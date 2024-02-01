BioWorld - Thursday, February 1, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

US SEC sticks to perpetual gag rule in settlements

Jan. 31, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The U.S. SEC denied a petition asking it to amend its 50-year-old no-admit/no-deny settlement policy that slaps a perpetual gag on parties that opt to resolve SEC allegations through settlements rather than in court.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. SEC