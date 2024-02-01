BioWorld - Thursday, February 1, 2024
US CMS to negotiate sickle cell gene therapy agreements

Jan. 31, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Newly approved gene therapies targeting sickle cell disease will be the first focus of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Cell and Gene Therapy Access Model, the agency said Jan. 30.
