Neurology/Psychiatric

Glucocorticoid receptor antagonist improves Huntington’s disease symptoms

Evidence from research has pointed to a positive correlation between high glucocorticoid levels and the advancement of Huntington's disease (HD). Researchers from Leiden University Medical Center and Corcept Therapeutics Inc. have reported on the evaluation of CORT-113176 (dazucorilant), a glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in mouse models of HD.