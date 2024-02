Neurology/Psychiatric

Igc’s TGR-63 helps normalize emotional and behavioral responses in Alzheimer’s model

Igc Pharma Inc. has reported additional results of preclinical studies investigating TGR-63, a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. TGR-63 is designed to disrupt the structure of the amyloid-β (Aβ) peptide, one of the key hallmarks of Alzheimer’s.