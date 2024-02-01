BioWorld - Thursday, February 1, 2024
Patents

HEI Therapeutics details its home monitoring kit for hypothyroidism

Jan. 31, 2024
By Simon Kerton
In what represents its first patenting, Copenhagen, Denmark-based HEI Therapeutics ApS reported seeking patent protection for a point-of-care or home monitoring solution, which enables personalized treatment for hypothyroidism.
