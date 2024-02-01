BioWorld - Thursday, February 1, 2024
MCJ protein at the heart of new options to manage pulmonary hypertension

Feb. 1, 2024
By Coia Dulsat
Researchers at the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) have identified a new target that may open new avenues into pulmonary hypertension (PH) treatment. Their findings were published in Science Advances on Jan. 19, 2024.
