Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Home
Bridgebio seeks Japan approval of acoramidis for rare heart disease
Bridgebio seeks Japan approval of acoramidis for rare heart disease
Feb. 5, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Armed with strong phase III safety data in Japanese patients, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Bridgebio Pharma Inc. is planning to file for Japan approval of its investigational drug acoramidis for a rare heart disorder.
BioWorld
Cardiovascular
Asia-Pacific
Japan
MHLW