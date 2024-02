Sangamo’s early phase I/II Fabry Staar data shine but funds needed for late-stage advancement

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gene therapy for Fabry disease, isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), is continuing to show promising efficacy and safety in the phase I/II study, Staar, but further ahead, the company needs to either attract a partner or secure financing to move to a registrational trial.