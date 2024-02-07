BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 7, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Curacle’s top-line phase IIa data positive for diabetic macular edema drug
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Curacle’s top-line phase IIa data positive for diabetic macular edema drug
Feb. 6, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Korean bioventure Curacle Co. Ltd. reported positive top-line findings from its U.S.-based phase IIa study of CU06-1004, an oral drug for diabetic macular edema, spurring plans for a bigger phase IIb study in the second half of 2024.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Ocular
Asia-Pacific