BioWorld - Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Curacle’s top-line phase IIa data positive for diabetic macular edema drug

Feb. 6, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Korean bioventure Curacle Co. Ltd. reported positive top-line findings from its U.S.-based phase IIa study of CU06-1004, an oral drug for diabetic macular edema, spurring plans for a bigger phase IIb study in the second half of 2024.
