Immunogen leads as BCI’s top performer in 2023 as index ends year up 76%

The BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) had a stellar performance in 2023, finishing the year with an increase of 76.26%. The rise is a notable spike from the end of the third quarter, when it was up 22.96%. BCI’s performance surpassed both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and stands in contrast to 2022, when the BCI concluded the year with a decline of 41.98%, and 2021, when the index saw a decrease of 36.34% over the year.