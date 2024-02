Vertex feels no pain in new, head-to-head CF data

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. upped its own ante with pivotal phase III data in its strong suit, cystic fibrosis (CF). Taking on Trikafta, the company’s bestseller, Vertex’s once-daily vanzacaftor/tezacaftor/deutivacaftor (vanza) combo hit all primary and key secondary endpoints in two randomized controlled studies of those ages 12 and older.