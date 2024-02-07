BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 7, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Celltrion to incubate four biotech startups with Seoul Biohub
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Celltrion to incubate four biotech startups with Seoul Biohub
Feb. 6, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Celltrion Inc. has taken under its wing four Korean biotech startups as part of its joint “Open Innovation” program co-run with Seoul Biohub since October 2023, adding to its efforts to grow into a Korean biopharma giant with incubating prowess.
BioWorld Asia
Asia-Pacific