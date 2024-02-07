BioWorld - Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Celltrion to incubate four biotech startups with Seoul Biohub

Feb. 6, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Celltrion Inc. has taken under its wing four Korean biotech startups as part of its joint “Open Innovation” program co-run with Seoul Biohub since October 2023, adding to its efforts to grow into a Korean biopharma giant with incubating prowess.
