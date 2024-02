Biopharma financings January 2024

Biopharma kicks off strong in 2024, raising more than $10B in January

The biopharma industry started 2024 on the upswing, with all four categories of financings tracked by BioWorld up in value compared to last January, and also up from December. In comparison to January 2023, IPO value soared 262%, follow-ons surged by 247%, public/other offerings saw a 381% rise, and private financings experienced a 21% bump.