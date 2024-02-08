BioWorld - Thursday, February 8, 2024
Cancer

Humanwell divulges new dual microtubule destablizers/Src inhibitors

Feb. 7, 2024
Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co. Ltd. has described heterocyclic fused benzene ring compounds acting as dual microtubule destabilizers (tubulin polymerization inhibitors) and proto-oncogene tyrosine-protein kinase Src (SRC; SRC1) inhibitors.
