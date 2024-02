X-trodes receives FDA clearance for Smart Skin electrophysiological system

X-trodes Ltd. has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Smart Skin solution, a wireless wearable technology that allows for medical-grade electrophysiological monitoring in clinics and at home. The company believes that the Smart Skin technology, which captures signals from the brain, heart, eyes and muscles, has the potential to significantly improve patient care.