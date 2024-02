After nearly a decade and a half of service at the U.S. FDA, Bill Maisel will retire from the agency, taking with him a wealth of experience as both a physician and a regulator. The agency said Owen Faris, also a long-time member of the FDA staff, will take Maisel’s place as the director of the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality (OPEQ), but this is a temporary stint for Faris as the agency will conduct a search for Maisel’s replacement.