Med-tech industry concerned with FDA’s RWE draft guidance

The U.S. FDA’s December 2023 draft guidance for the use of real-world evidence (RWE) for medical devices drew comment from across the spectrum of stakeholders, but industry is demonstrably wary of the draft on several points. The Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA) offered several pointed criticisms, including that the draft seems to suggest that a fit-for-purpose study might be nearly indistinguishable from a conventional clinical trial, which MDMA said violates the least burdensome principle.