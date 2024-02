Cagent Vascular sweeps in $30M series C

Cagent Vascular Inc. secured more than $30 million in a series C fundraising round to increase availability of its Serranator PTA serration balloon catheters, which scores the endoluminal surface of arteries to enable greater expansion of obstructed vessels. A recent study demonstrated that Serranator also dramatically reduced elastic recoil, which could improve results of angioplasty in individuals with peripheral artery disease (PAD).