Vessi secures $16.5M in series A funding for bladder cancer tech

Vessi Medical Ltd. recently closed a series A financing round at $16.5 million for the advancement of its cryotherapy technology to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Vessi believes that its minimally invasive device can provide a therapeutic alternative to a transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) procedure, the current first line therapy to treat the disease.