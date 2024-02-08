BioWorld - Thursday, February 8, 2024
ROR1s, roar twice: ADC pro Siegall takes on tricky target at Immunome

Feb. 7, 2024
By Randy Osborne
Immunome Inc. gained renewed attention for its pipeline by way of the Feb. 6 deal to buy from Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. the phase III-stage small-molecule gamma secretase inhibitor AL-102 (plus related drug candidate AL-101).
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer