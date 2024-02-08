BioWorld - Thursday, February 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Amgen and Lilly financials driven by obesity

Feb. 7, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Amgen Inc. reported its latest financial numbers but much of the conversation on the Feb. 6 conference call was about obesity. The same was true with Eli Lilly and Co. as weight loss drove the narrative.
BioWorld Clinical Diabetes Obesity