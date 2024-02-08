BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Amgen and Lilly financials driven by obesity
Feb. 7, 2024
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Amgen Inc. reported its latest financial numbers but much of the conversation on the Feb. 6 conference call was about obesity. The same was true with Eli Lilly and Co. as weight loss drove the narrative.
Clinical
Diabetes
Obesity