Gilead dropping work on anti-CD47 antibody magrolimab

Gilead Sciences Inc. has officially discontinued work on anti-CD47 antibody magrolimab in hematologic cancers, nearly four years after shelling out $4.9 billion to acquire its developer, Forty Seven Inc. The company announced in its full-year 2023 earnings Feb. 6 call that the phase III Enhance-3 study testing magrolimab as a first-line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia patients was discontinued following a futility analysis and higher incidence of grade 5 adverse events.