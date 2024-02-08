BioWorld - Thursday, February 8, 2024
Cancer

Tibet Haisco Pharmaceutical patent discloses PROTACs for prostate cancer

Feb. 8, 2024
Tibet Haisco Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has prepared new proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to androgen receptor variant 7 (AR-v7)-targeting moiety.
