Cancer

Lilly selects BRM-selective inhibitor for clinical development

Eli Lilly & Co. has selected FHD-909, a first-in-class oral BRM-selective inhibitor, for clinical development from its 2021 collaboration with Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Lilly plans to file an IND for FHD-909 in the second quarter of this year. The primary target patient population is BRG1-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer.