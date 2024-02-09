BioWorld - Friday, February 9, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Dermatologic

Attovia Therapeutics to use financing to advance Attobody pipeline

Feb. 9, 2024
No Comments
Attovia Therapeutics Inc. has announced the closing of the $30 million second tranche of its $60 million series A financing.
BioWorld Science Financings Cancer Dermatologic Gastrointestinal Respiratory Series A