BioWorld - Friday, February 9, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biomarkers

USH1C identified as new genetic variant behind progressive hearing loss

Feb. 9, 2024
No Comments
Harmonin is a key factor in the maintenance of mechanosensory function in hair cells in the ear, and it is encoded by the USH1C gene.
BioWorld Science Conferences Biomarkers Ear, nose and throat