Roche patents new CD73 inhibitors for cancer

Feb. 9, 2024
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have described new 5’-nucleotidase (CD73) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
