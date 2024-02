Neurology/Psychiatric

Aurigene Oncology presents new CDK12 and CDK13 inhibitors

Aurigene Oncology Ltd. has divulged cyclin-dependent kinase 12 (CDK12) and/or cyclin-dependent kinase 13 (CDK13) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, infections, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, spinocerebellar ataxia and Huntington’s disease, among others.