Neurology/Psychiatric

Novel insights into vulnerability and resilience in Parkinson’s disease

Researchers at Mount Sinai have identified a unique neuron type that could explain vulnerability in Parkinson’s disease and thus help unravel the neuronal complexity of this disorder – hopefully leading to more precise and effective therapies. The findings, published in Science Advances on Jan. 10, 2024, provide new insights into the genetic causes and changes occurring in substantia nigra during PD pathogenesis.