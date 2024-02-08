Budget scoring a concern for breakthrough device coverage legislation

The U.S. Medicare program for coverage of U.S. FDA-designated breakthrough devices has gone through some significant alterations over the past few years, but there is legislation on Capitol Hill that would codify this program at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Mark Leahey, president and CEO of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), told BioWorld that one of the sources of drag on this kind of legislation is how the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) scores the legislation, a problem that might not be resolved until CBO works through other legislation.