Street likes Luna wet AMD phase II but Adverum wanes

With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s preliminary safety and efficacy data made public from the ongoing Luna phase II trial testing gene therapy ixoberogene soroparvovec (ixo-vec) in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), Wall Street promptly began stacking the results against those of competitors. CEO Laurent Fischer pointed out that ixo-vec boasts the “highest rate of injection-free patients of any study of any program at any dose.”