BioWorld - Thursday, February 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Kyowa pays $100M up front for Bridgebio’s infigratinib in Japan

Feb. 8, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Palo Alto, Calif.-based Bridgebio Pharma Inc. will hand over development and sales of its rare bone growth disorder therapy, infigratinib, in Japan to Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. under its latest exclusive licensing deal.
BioWorld Deals and M&A License Musculoskeletal Asia-Pacific Japan