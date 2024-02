Regenxbio’s Hunter syndrome gene therapy hits pivotal trial goals

Regenxbio Inc. plans to file a BLA this year seeking accelerated approval for gene therapy candidate RGX-121 to treat young children with mucopolysaccharidosis type II, also known as Hunter syndrome, based on positive data from the phase I/II/III Campsiite trial, which not only hit the biomarker endpoint but also indicated potential systemic benefits.