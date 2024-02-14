BioWorld - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Cancer

Ferro Therapeutics patents new GPX4 inhibitors for cancer

Feb. 14, 2024
No Comments
Ferro Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed phospholipid hydroperoxide glutathione peroxidase, mitochondrial inhibitors acting as ferroptosis...
