Cancer

US researchers present new ER and IZKF2 degradation inducers for cancer

Researchers at Oncopia Therapeutics Inc. (Proteovant Therapeutics Inc.) and University of Michigan have divulged conjugates comprising a cereblon (CRBN) E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety coupled to an estrogen receptor (ER) or zinc finger protein Helios (IKZF2) and/or zinc finger protein Aiolos (IKZF3) moiety through a linker.