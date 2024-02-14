BioWorld - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shanghai Apeiron Biotechnology discovers new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors for cancer

Feb. 14, 2024
No Comments
Shanghai Apeiron Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has described GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents