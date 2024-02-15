Neurology/Psychiatric

Gene-by-gene approach, diverse sample yields new AD risk genes

Investigators at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disorders (NIDDK) have used a gene-constrained analysis to identify nine new Alzheimer’s disease (AD) risk genes that are possibly linked to the higher prevalence of AD in people with African ancestry. One of those genes, GNB5, regulates the stability of certain G protein-signaling proteins, which are activated by G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The authors showed that mice with only one copy of Gnb5 developed more amyloid plaques and tau tangles than those with two copies.