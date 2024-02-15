BioWorld - Thursday, February 15, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Ono and Numab sign agreement for macrophage engager NM-49

Feb. 15, 2024
No Comments
Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has entered into an option and collaboration agreement with Numab Therapeutics AG to develop and commercialize a novel multispecific macrophage engager, NM-49, in oncology.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Cancer Antibody Immuno-oncology