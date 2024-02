Biomarkers

New SNP in PAPSS2 gene tied to higher osteoporosis risk

Genome sequencing has identified several single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) tied to osteoporosis, but most of them are located in noncoding regions. Investigators identified a SNP which impacted the YY2-PAPSS2 axis and risk of osteoporosis; the PAPSS2 gene encodes bifunctional 3’-phosphoadenosine 5’-phosphosulfate synthase 2.