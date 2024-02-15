BioWorld - Thursday, February 15, 2024
Gastrointestinal

EFHD2 suppresses intestinal epithelial cell death, inflammation

Feb. 15, 2024
Investigators from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College presented data from a study that investigated the regulatory mechanisms of intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) death and intestinal inflammation.
