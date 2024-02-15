BioWorld - Thursday, February 15, 2024
Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Vantai, Bristol Myers Squibb collaborate on molecular glues

Feb. 15, 2024
Vantai Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. have entered into a strategic collaboration to discover new molecular glues for therapeutic targets of interest.
