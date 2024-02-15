BioWorld - Thursday, February 15, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Precision Biosciences advances PBGENE-HBV toward clinic

Feb. 15, 2024
No Comments
Precision Biosciences Inc. has received pre-IND regulatory feedback from the FDA and ex-U.S. agencies providing alignment and clarity on Precision's final IND/CTA-enabling preclinical plans and clinical strategy for PBGENE-HBV.
BioWorld Science Infection Gene therapy FDA