Neurology/Psychiatric

Nanjing Tian Yin Jian Hua Pharma Tech patents new RIPK1 inhibitors

Nanjing Tian Yin Jian Hua Pharma Tech Co. Ltd. has disclosed receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1; RIP-1) inhibitors acting as necroptosis inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.