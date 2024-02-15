BioWorld - Thursday, February 15, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Ohio State University divulges new bacterial topoisomerase inhibitors for S. aureus infections

Feb. 15, 2024
No Comments
Ohio State University has synthesized DNA topoisomerase II (bacterial) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents