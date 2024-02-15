BioWorld - Thursday, February 15, 2024
Cancer

Betta Pharmaceuticals describes new ER-α degradation inducers for cancer

Feb. 15, 2024
Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has identified estrogen receptor α (ER-α; ESR1) degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
