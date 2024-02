Cardiovascular

Nextgen Bioscience presents new autotaxin inhibitors

Nextgen Bioscience Co. Ltd. has divulged ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/phosphodiesterase family member 2 (ENPP2; autotaxin) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, fibrosis, cardiovascular, inflammatory, respiratory, metabolic, eye and renal disorders, among others.<